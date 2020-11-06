I've not left Zylofon Music - Kumi Guitar

Musician, Kumi Guitar

Zylofon Music signee Kumi Guitar has refuted claims that he has parted ways with Zylofon Media.

The songwriter said although things are not as it used to be, he is still with the record label.



He was responding to perceptions that the challenges that confronted Menzgold made him broke and financially unstable to the point of selling his personal belongings.



Speaking in an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Afro Joint on Kingdom Plus 101.9FM the musician admitted the issues that confronted Menzgold hit him just like any other customer because he had invested his money at Menzgold.



"There were hardships but it does not mean I have parted ways with Zylofon Media."

Kumi Guitar known in real life as Nana Yaw Kumi in 2017 singed a 5year management deal with Zylofon Music.



The ‘Betweener” singer was formerly signed onto Okraku Mantey’s Slip Music before inking a deal with Zylofon Music.



The deal saw him earning a sign-on fee of $100,000, 3/4 bedroom house, and a Hyundai Sonata 2016 model.