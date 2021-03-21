I’ve not received any royalties from ‘Chocho Mucho’ - Bless

Musician Bless

‘Chocho Mucho’ hitmaker Bless has disclosed to the host of Rainbow Entertainment DJ Slash that he was yet to receive royalties from his song.

He said he is yet to make any money from his popular song after enjoying much airplay across radio stations.



The musician said he should have made several million from the song, but it is rather the opposite.



He noted that ‘Chocho Mucho’ is one of the most played songs in Ghana at the moment, the popularity of the song does not reflect in his pocket.



‘Medenda’ hitmaker, real name Bless Kwabena Boateng said the structures in Ghana does not support talents in the country.

He stated talents in Ghana struggle to survive, and if he were to be in another country, he would have made more money.



Bless was under Mark Okraku Mantey’s Slip Music for four years before moving to his new management, STB House Entertainment in 2016 headed by Haruna Yakuba.



Bless released his maiden album, ‘Medenda’ on the Slip Music label.