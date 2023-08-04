I’ve not received even 50 pesewas from GHAMRO since I started doing music – Ceccy Twum

Ceccy Twum

Contemporary gospel singer and songwriter, Ceccy Abena Ampratwum, better known by her stage name Ceccy Twum has disclosed that she’s yet to receive any royalty from the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) ever since she started doing music.

The beautiful and affable songstress who released her first album Me Gyefo ne Yesu in 2005, which brought her into the limelight told sit-in-host Eddie Ray on Drive Time show Diwulane Mu on Kasapa FM said she never visited the offices of GHAMRO to check on her royalty.



“I’ve never received any money from GHAMRO, absolutely nothing. I mean nothing at all, not even 50 pesewas.”



“So, I’ve planned that the day I will go to GHAMRO for my money, I’ll go with a huge sack to collect my money because it will be so much,” Cece Twum jokingly said.

Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) is a royalty collection agency within Ghana, that represents the rights of music copyright holders. It was created under section 49 of the Copyright Law, Act 690 of 2005.



The agency collects royalties for all rights owners in Ghana. Before 2005, that function had been operated by the Copyright Society of Ghana. The organization has faced regular criticism about its transparency and engagement of stakeholders.



As of 2018, the organization was led by Rex Omar. Abraham Adjatey, commonly known as ‘Agya Abraham’ is currently the CEO of the organization.