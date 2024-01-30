I've quit, don't do drugs guys - Kelvyn Boy advocates

Afrobeats artiste, Kelvyn Boy

Ghanaian Highlife and Afrobeats star, Kelvyn Boy has revealed that he has quit smoking and urged his fans to avoid drugs.

Taking to his Twitter account on January 30, Kelvyn Boy debunked some myths about smoking.



He said smoking does not necessarily make people dirty or rowdy, as he knows some of the richest and cleanest people who are smokers.



He also said that smoking is common among many artistes, including his favorites.



However, Kelvyn Boy revealed that he has decided to stop smoking and warned his followers about the dangers of drug abuse.



“Misconception: Smokers are dirty and rowdy…maybe then but I know some of the richest and cleanest of humans who are heavy smokers. Dead that thought today. Your favorite artiste smokes for crying out loud. But I’ve quit. Don’t do drugs guys,” he posted.

Kelvyn Boy's post was met with positive reactions from fans and followers who praised his efforts.



Drug abuse is a serious problem in the showbiz industry, as some artistes and fans use substances such as marijuana, shisha, alcohol, and cocaine to cope with stress, enhance their performance, or fit in with their peers.



Some have spoken out against this practice, while others have defended their choices.



