I’ve reduced my charges, bring any amount you have for a show – Mr. Drew to event organizers

Music artiste, Andrews Commey Otoo

Highly Spiritual Music artiste, Andrews Commey Otoo, well known as Mr Drew, has announced the changes that have taken effect on the amount he charges per show.

He disclosed in an interview with ZionFelix on the ‘Uncut’ Show that he has drastically reduced the amount he charges.



According to him, the decision was taken due to the outbreak of Coronavirus in the world.



He therefore, called on event organizers to approach him with any amount they have and he will surely perform at their events.



The ‘Dw3’ singer stated that he doesn’t mind where he would be invited to perform; he would happily honour the invitation.

Talking about his plans, now that things are gradually coming back to normal after the COVID-19 outbreak, Mr Drew revealed he is planning towards a virtual concert to entertain his fans.



Currently, Mr Drew is promoting his latest song titled ‘Let Me Know’.



Watch his full interview with ZionFelix below:



