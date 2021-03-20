I've regretted insulting Vanessa and her family - Funny Face

Ghanaian comedian, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng aka Funny Face, has expressed remorse and regret for speaking ill about his baby mama Vanessa, and her family.

This comes after he was arraigned and ordered by the Kasoa Circuit Court to be taken to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital for the management and treatment of his depression.



In an interview with One Ghana TV, Funny stated that throughout his journey as a comedian his deepest regret is the way he treated and insulted Vanessa.



“My deepest regret is the quarrel I had with my baby mama and saying some words to her parents. That’s one thing that if I’m to go back into time I would love to get rid of but in life but in life we make mistakes, we move on, we learn.”



He also added that at some point in time, depression came to live with him. It controlled him and usually told him what to do.

Funny Face further explained that his level of depression didn’t cause him to commit suicide, especially because of the people around him and fan base giving him the morale to fight.



Meanwhile, Vanessa in an interview earlier said that, she felt the need to forgive him because she wants her children to have a bond with their father.



