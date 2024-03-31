I’ve seen and eaten everything in Accra after staying in Ghana for 9 years – JZyNo

JZyno

Liberian Afrobeats artiste based in Ghana, JZyNo born Jonathan Lee Pratt, has shown gratitude to Ghana for doing so much for his music career.

According to the singer and songwriter, he came to Ghana in March 2015 and has seen and eaten everything in Accra after staying in the country for the past 9 years.



JZyNo recently got two nominations at the 25th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) in the Best African Artiste and International Collaboration of the Year categories.



Last year, JZyNo, made his global breakthrough after featuring the Ghanaian act, Lasmid, on ‘Butta My Bread’ and followed it up with ‘Eyes on You’ featuring Camidoh.



Showing his appreciation on social media as sighted by MyNewsGh.com, he said his country, Liberia, is proud of him today because of what Ghana did for him.

He wrote: “Ghana has done a lot for me. Thank You Ghana. God first, y’all the reason Liberia is proud of me today.



“My 9 years now in Ghana. Came here March 2015. I’ve seen and eaten everything in Accra”.



