0
Menu
Entertainment

I’ve spent N50m on my girlfriend in two years – Joeboy

Joeboy900 Nigerian singer, Joeboy

Fri, 26 May 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian singer, Joseph Akinfenwa Donus, popularly known as Joeboy, has revealed that he has spent roughly 50 million Naira on his girlfriend in the last two years.

The ‘Baby’ crooner disclosed this in a recent interview with The Beat 99.9 FM, Lagos.

He said he is not sure about the figure, adding that it could be far more than that.

Joeboy said, “That was a rough estimate. I said at least N50m. I don’t know for sure. It’s not like I’m counting [it could be more].

“She [my girlfriend] has to enjoy. I’m enjoying too.”

The singer recently released his sophomore album ‘Body & Soul’ which featured guest appearances from American superstars, Ludacris, BNXN, Odumodublvck.

The album is currently topping music charts across the continent.

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The 7 anti-Christianity points in primary 4 history textbook
Mahama berates Akomea over ex-gratia
Agyinasare’s comment on Nogokpo Shrine attracts massive backlash
Mahama schools Akomea on ex-gratia
Kpessa-Whyte clarifies Supreme Court turned into Stupid Court comment
Prof’ Wontumi fires salvo at NDC
Viral TikTok couple arrested by police
Former Cape Coast North MP speaks on surviving after electoral loss
Police threatens popular contractor Kofi Job in viral video
JB Danquah, Akufo-Addo’s father were corrupt – Otumfuo Ahenenana