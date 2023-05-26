I’ve spent N50m on my girlfriend in two years – Joeboy

Nigerian singer, Joeboy

Nigerian singer, Joseph Akinfenwa Donus, popularly known as Joeboy, has revealed that he has spent roughly 50 million Naira on his girlfriend in the last two years.

The ‘Baby’ crooner disclosed this in a recent interview with The Beat 99.9 FM, Lagos.



He said he is not sure about the figure, adding that it could be far more than that.



Joeboy said, “That was a rough estimate. I said at least N50m. I don’t know for sure. It’s not like I’m counting [it could be more].

“She [my girlfriend] has to enjoy. I’m enjoying too.”



The singer recently released his sophomore album ‘Body & Soul’ which featured guest appearances from American superstars, Ludacris, BNXN, Odumodublvck.



The album is currently topping music charts across the continent.