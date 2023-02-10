I've spent over GH¢8 billion on Ghanaians in the last 3 years - Ayisha Modi

Talent Manager, Ayisha Modi

Ayisha Modi has officially declared that she will no longer invest or spend money on any Ghanaian artiste but will rather use her income to better the lives of widows and the less privileged.

The talent manager has revealed that she spent a whopping 8 billion cedis on artistes between the years 2019 to 2022.



"I am done with the media. I am no longer investing monies into artistes, everything will go to widows and the poor. I realize that in the last two years, I spent over 8 billion cedis. When I speak, they will tag it as bragging. I spent these monies between 2019 to 2022," Ayisha revealed in an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM.



On the account of Ayisha, she still has a receipt for a $9,000 phone purchase she made for an undisclosed artiste. According to her, she paid the sum in cash to the surprise of the musician.



"I took a musician to an Apple shop to buy the person's gadgets. Note that I have never bought an Apple phone for my mother but made the shopping of 9,000 dollars for that artiste. I went there with the singer and their bodyguard...I still have the receipt of the purchase," she added.

