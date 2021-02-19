I've succeeded with my husband as manager; it may not work for others - Philipa Baafi

Gospel musician Philipa Baafi and husband

Ghanaian gospel songwriter, singer and performer, Philipa Baafi, has said there is absolutely nothing wrong with a musician employing his/her bedmate as manager if they have in-depth knowledge about the job.

Husbands managing their wives has been something common among majority of female musicians in the country. Many entertainment/showbiz critics hold the view that such practices eventually ruin the career of female artistes



In an interview with Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, host of Atinka Morning Drive, the “Go Higher” singer stated emphatically that, the fact that it did not work for others does not mean it won’t work her.



According to her, she feels very comfortable having her lovely husband as her manager than to have an outsider to be in charge. She emphasized that her husband Mr. Kwame Kakari really understands her job and has better strategies to ensure that her brand and projects get to higher heights.

Philipa Baafi explaining how her husband has been doing the magic over the years said that Mr. Kwame Kakari has employed a team of knowledgeable and hardworking personalities who have been helping him to execute all the plans they have to promote the brand.



To her, she sees nothing wrong with involving her intelligent, knowledgeable, hardworking and good-hearted husband in her career and ministry.



Mr. Kwame Karikari is a former senior lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon and the current Dean of Communications Studies of the Wisconsin University, Ghana.