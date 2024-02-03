I’ve tamed uncouth Afia Schwarzenegger; she is now a responsible girl – Maurice Ampaw brags

Afia Schwarzenegger is a popular Ghanaian socialite cum comedienne

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has shared some personal observations about his nemesis, Afia Schwarzenegger.

According to him, he has been able to singlehandedly tame the popular socialite, adding that he has transformed her from being ill-mannered to a refined lady.



Maurice Ampaw argued that after he scared Afia with a lawsuit which resulted in a 10-day court sentencing, she has since been humbled, particularly after rendering an apology to the court to ease her judgement.



“I have humbled Afia Schwarzenegger a point where she is now a good girl. Afia who was very uncouth and disrespectful is now a very good and responsible girl. I have straightened her. I was able to achieve that by scaring her with the previous court sentence. She had to run to the court and beg,” He stated in an interview with KasapaFM.



Touching on his incessant habit of fighting Chairman Wontumi’s detractors which includes Afia Schwarzenegger, Maurice Ampaw established, “Anyone who has ever insulted chairman Wontumi should prepare for court summons. For instance, in this Ashanti issue, we will sue everyone who has misbehaved. People who sit behind the console and spew rubbish should be ready. They will answer in court.”



Background

Afia Schwarzenegger and Lawyer Maurice Ampaw have since been at each other’s throats following the former’s legal tussle with Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The legal battle started in 2022, after Afia Schwarzenegger claimed to have had an amorous relationship with Chairman Wontumi and made other allegations against him.



Following her submissions on UTV, she and four other UTV panelists were sued by the NPP Ashanti regional chairman, for allegedly making derogatory marks about him live on air.



Each panelists paid their GHC60,000 fine except Afia Schwarzenegger who resisted her arrest after the court issued a bench warrant.



She failed to show up at any of the court proceedings, a situation that caused the court to slap her with another charge of contempt, where she was sentenced to a 10-day jail term.

Afia resisted the arrest and continued to reside at her hangout until she eventually turned herself in, sometime in February 2023.



After a series of proceedings, she was fined GH¢60,000 by the Tema High Court in the contempt case and also ordered an additional GH¢5,000 fine to be paid to the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman.



After submitting a remorseful apology, the court then ordered Afia Schwarzenegger to sign a bond of good behaviour for 36 months and was also ordered not to make any pronouncements or comment on the case during the bond period.





EB/OGB