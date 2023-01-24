I’ve understood my parents – American whose family rejected her marriage to Ghanaian

Yaa Baby

Although her parents were against her marriage to a Ghanaian and consequently refused to attend the wedding, Yaa Baby understands the conduct of her parents, the American has said.

Ten years after moving to Ghana with her parents and siblings, Yaa Baby refused to go back to the United States of America with her family because of love. At the time, she had fallen in love with Kofi Awuah, a Ghanaian video director, but that decision, according to her, faced stiff opposition from her parents.



“My parents left Ghana after a decade. My siblings left with them but I didn’t. I didn’t go back because of my husband. You can put the blame on love,” she told Deloris Frimpong Manso.



Regardless of the level of opposition, Yaa Baby went ahead to marry Kofi Awuah in 2016 and has never looked back as she continues to enjoy her marriage.



Asked how she felt when her parents refused to show up at her wedding, Yaa Baby, born Chloe, said she believes her parents wanted the best for her.



“They wanted to protect their daughter,” she said on The Delay Show monitored by GhanaWeb. “Now, I’m a mother so I’ve understood some things from their side. It will help me. While I raise my children, as she grows, I’ll know how to handle certain things with her, so, it happens for a reason. I don’t think I wished I changed; it made me who I am.”



Detailing how her relationship with Kofi Awuah started, Yaa Baby said: “I’ve known him for around 16 years. I knew him but we weren’t close. I knew where he lived, I knew his parents and siblings.

“It took time before I fell in love with him. Marriage wasn’t part of my initial plans. It just came naturally. We’re not just in a relationship; he’s my best friend. We were friends and one thing led to the other. I believe it was God’s plan.”



Why her parents did not support her decision to marry Kofi Awuah



According to Yaa Baby in the interview aired on January 22, 2023, her church members as well as her best friend spewed negative narratives about Kofi Awuah, making her parents reject her decision to marry the Ghanaian.



Yaa Baby has two children with Kofi, a boy, and a girl. She has starred in a number of TV commercials and series.







BB