I vowed not to support Funny Face due to his 'shenanigans' but I’ve changed my mind – DKB

Popular Ghanaian comedian Derrick Kobina Bonney well known as DKB has said that he vowed not to support his colleague Funny Face, but has had a change of mind after the latter was involved in an accident.

In justifying his earlier position, DKB pointed out that Funny Face had offended other comedians in the country, leading to their disdain towards him. Consequently, they were unwilling to assist Funny Face in any situation.



He noted that this was the reason he, DKB, refrained from publicly commenting on issues involving the embattled comedian. However, following Funny Face's recent accident, he [DKB] has had a change of heart.



Speaking in an Instagram live session monitored by GhanaWeb, DKB urged his fellow comedians in Ghana to forgive their colleague and rally behind him during such challenging times.



“I have never been a fan of Funny Face because of his shenanigans. You don’t see me talking about him publicly because of what he did to us [comedians] in the past. So for me, it will take more than just the eye for him to convince me.



"But with what happened to him tonight [car accident], I am pleading with all of us to have sympathy on him. I am calling on the comedians such as Kalybos, Bismark The Joke and the rest to come on board and help him,” he said.



About Funny Face’s accident

Funny Face was involved in a gory accident at Kasoa, located in the Central Region.



He was said to have knocked down five people at a place known as Kakraba Junction, with an eye witness suggesting that one of the victims may be dead.



Among the victims were a mother and her two children and two other motorcyclists whom he hit after the impact.



The incident is believed to have happened on March 24, 2024 per the footage shared from the scene.



Accra-based UTV posted a video from the scene showing Funny Face being led away while others swarmed the vehicle that he was reportedly driving in.



He has been embroiled in a messy relationship issue in recent years with his baby mama, which the issues led a court to refer him for psychological evaluation.

He is also on record to have admitted to battling depression at a point.



In recent rants, he attacked his baby mama on social media accusing her of scheming to take their three children away from him forever.



