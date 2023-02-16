2
Menu
Entertainment

I want my wives and children to fight each other at my funeral - Ajagurajah

Ajagurajah Wgt.png Ajagurajah movement leader, Bishop Asiamah

Thu, 16 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bishop Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah, has said he wants his wives and children to fight each other when he dies.

The spiritual leader, in an Instagram live video, said if they don't fight at his funeral he won't go to his grave.

“When I am dead and gone, they will bring all my children, and then a fight will break out. I want people to fight at my funeral. If people don't fight at my funeral, I won't go. I can't. The women will fight, and so will the children.

“I will open one eye to watch the fight on my deathbed. People will now ask whose children they are,” he said.

He also added that no wife of his will get any inheritance from him if they fail to fight at his funeral.

“No one will give money at my funeral, and they will have to hold it on a Tuesday evening. I'm telling you that if I die and my family doesn't fight, then I will not go. I want to see the women fight because you won't get any property if you don't.

“With that, I can say I have lived life; otherwise, I haven't lived any life. No rich man in Ghana has a child; they are fake, they are hiding them. I will showcase mine to the world,” he shared.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bishopkwabena Boakye Asiamah (@ajagurajah_official)



Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:



ADA/DA
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sophia Akuffo promises 'more fire' on issues of national interest
Four reasons why Ken Ofori-Atta is still at post
Ablakwa running two unregistered companies - Group alleges
My generation has failed the younger generation big time – Sophia Akuffo
Adwoa Safo 'meets' Akufo-Addo at inauguration of school in Kwabenya
Sophia Akuffo hits back at detractors
NPP MPs protest removal of Haruna from 7 committees
How did final bond subscription go from 50% to 85% in 24-hours? - Bright Simons asks
How Ghanaian 'preacher' Nana Agradaa celebrated Val's Day in red bra
Gabby Otchere-Darko can call me paranoid, I don't care - Sophia Akuffo