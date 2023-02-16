I want my wives and children to fight each other at my funeral - Ajagurajah

Ajagurajah movement leader, Bishop Asiamah

Bishop Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah, has said he wants his wives and children to fight each other when he dies.

The spiritual leader, in an Instagram live video, said if they don't fight at his funeral he won't go to his grave.



“When I am dead and gone, they will bring all my children, and then a fight will break out. I want people to fight at my funeral. If people don't fight at my funeral, I won't go. I can't. The women will fight, and so will the children.



“I will open one eye to watch the fight on my deathbed. People will now ask whose children they are,” he said.



He also added that no wife of his will get any inheritance from him if they fail to fight at his funeral.



“No one will give money at my funeral, and they will have to hold it on a Tuesday evening. I'm telling you that if I die and my family doesn't fight, then I will not go. I want to see the women fight because you won't get any property if you don't.

“With that, I can say I have lived life; otherwise, I haven't lived any life. No rich man in Ghana has a child; they are fake, they are hiding them. I will showcase mine to the world,” he shared.





ADA/DA