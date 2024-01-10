I want nothing to do with those that support predatory people - Simi declares

Simi has been vocal about her views

Nigerian singer, Simisola Kosoko, popularly known as Simi, has openly declared that she hates anyone who tolerates predatory behavior.

Her comments come amid ongoing scandals surrounding some notable individuals in Nigeria.



The singer posted on her Instagram account that she would never associate with anyone who exploits others for their own benefit, especially in public.



Simi said that it is important to choose to use one’s mind without hesitation at some point in life.



She said that her statement was personal at the end.



“I don’t want to have anything to do with people that keep supporting predatory people. Especially publicly. There is a time in life where you have to choose to use your brain. No excuses and it is personal,” Simi posted.



Some netizens speculated that she was talking about the ongoing drama between singers, Davido and Tiwa Savage while others assumed that she was commenting on the T.B Joshua scandal.

Recently, a BBC documentary aired detailing some scandals surrounding the late popular pastor and founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN). T.B Joshua.



Also, Afrobeats musician Davido has been sued by colleague, Tiwa Savage, on cases of harassment.



ID/OGB



