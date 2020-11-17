I want to be Speaker of Parliament some day – Valentina Ofori-Afriyie

Radio presenter Valentina Ofori-Afriyie

The host of Class91.3FM’s flagship news analysis programme, 505; Valentina Ofori-Afriyie, has said that in the future, she wants to occupy the highest seat of Ghana's legislature.

She told Nana Kwasi Asare on the station’s weekend entertainment show, ‘The Big Show’ on Saturday, 14 November 2020, that she also wants to study Law.



She said: “Future ambitions; I want to do law, yes. But I want to be Speaker of Parliament. I don't know but I'm fascinated about that.”

Valentina was, recently, adjudged the Radio Newscaster of the Year at the 10th RTP Awards.