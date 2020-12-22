31
I want to be a housewife so badly – Delay

DELAY SITS3 TV host and businesswoman, Deloris Frimpong Manso, aka Delay

Tue, 22 Dec 2020 Source: My News GH

Television personality Deloris Frimpong Manso known popularly as Delay says the business world is stressing her and she might be needing a break.

The hard-working businesswoman said being a housewife will not be a bad option for dealing with the stress.

Delay who made this known in a post on her Facebook page said “I want to be a housewife so bad. Tired of the stress on these business “streets”!!!”.

There were reports at the beginning of 2020 suggesting that the bubbly television personality was married and had given birth.

Although some photos were shared, the reports were vehemently denied by the television personality.

This call seems to have sparked questions on whether truly Delay is married and has worked so hard to keep it out of public eye.

