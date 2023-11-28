'I want to be an inspiration to the hopeless' - Songstress Xorlali declares on her birthday

Xorlali

On the occasion of her birthday, budding Ghanaian musician Xorlali has revealed a lifelong and ambitious dream of becoming an inspiration to others through her music.

The fast-rising singer turned a year older on Tuesday, 28 November 2023 and she took to her social media pages to share the day with her fans.



Xorlali serenaded her followers with a rendition of a beautiful birthday song before embarking on some self-blessings during which she urged God to bestow certain blessings on her.



While praying for steady health and prosperity, the Afrobeats and High-life singer indicated that God has gifted her a special talent to inspire generations and that she is confident that her talent will soon explode.



“Today is my birthday and I thank God so much. I pray for blessings, long life, prosperity and above all good health. I pray that one day I wake up and be able to be hope for the hopeless and a help to the needy. This is prayer and a wish always. I trust in God to deliver my desires,” she said.



On the occasion of her birthday, it is worth reminding Ghanaian music lovers of the precious and euphonic voice of Xorlali.

Her latest track ‘Oshey’ which is a beautiful song is currently enjoying good patronage on various music platforms.



Know more about Xorlali



The name Xorlali may not ring a bell in Ghana’s entertainment, particularly music industry but in a year or two, she will become a household name as far as top female musicians not only in Ghana but Africa are concerned.



Born and raised in the Sunyani, the Bono Regional capital, Eunice Yevakpor’s conspicuous musical talent was evident in the early stages of her life as a student of the Miracle Senior High School in Sunyani.



As she progressed through the education ladder which saw her attend the Institute of Business Management and Journalism, Kumasi, Xorlali continued to nurture her musical talent and all who crossed paths with her then knew it was a matter of when and not if she will hit the limelight with her talent.

Xorlali, like most people has had more fair of share of the difficulties life throws at people. From childhood to adulthood, she has encountered more ups than downs but through it she has been steadfast and not relent on her dream of using music tell and change her story.



Though she represent predominantly as an Afrobeat signer, her versatility enables to veer smoothly into other genres and churn out quality sounds.



When asked, " What style of music do you do?" She smiled and answered" Music has no boundaries, Music makes me do all".



She strongly believes in African values, she describes music as a unifying language that is the voice of the oppressed, the voice of the voiceless. " Music connects, music heals, music is love, music helps with the hustle and struggle, music gives smiles to the street, music is love and peace to the world.



