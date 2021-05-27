I want to be featured in an international movie – PM

Actress and video vixen, Precious Mensah

Popular Di Asa winner, Precious Mensah who is known in showbiz as PM, has stated that it is her dream to work with well-established actors and actresses on an international movie.



The plus-size actress who doubles as a video vixen has been featured in a number of local movies in the country. Her short skits which are available on her YouTube channel are enjoyed by many.



She mentioned in an interview with BBC News Pidgin monitored by GhanaWeb that life as a plus-size woman can be challenging as most of them are not “treated well”. Notwithstanding she believes that she can accomplish her dreams to serve as a motivation to women and men like her.

“I want to become a well-established actress to be featured in international movies, advocate for plus-size people and also help them overcome stigmatization and body shaming,” said Precious Mensah.



In an earlier interview with GhanaWeb’s Paulina Dedaa Opoku on SayItLoud, she debunked claims that plus-size women are lazy. PM also recounted the number of times she had been turned down on job offers due to her body size.



“I don’t let little things get to me. That has got me moving to this extent because there are certain things, I hear from people... I just move on. If I had allowed those things to get to me, PM wouldn’t have been here by this time,” she said in an interview on GhanaWeb in February 2020.



