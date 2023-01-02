'I want to be most controversial, sexiest woman of God' - Moesha declares on UTV

Moesha Boduong

Barely a week after declaring that she wanted to become an exotic dancer, socialite Moesha Boduong has announced a new vision.

To become the most controversial and sexiest woman of God, which declaration she made on January 1, 2023 on UTV.



“I am talking about being the most controversial, sexiest woman of God,” she is heard saying in her intro on the UTV Day With The Stars programme.



Her session was a performance with musician Gambo who sang songs as Moesha danced in a thigh-long dress displaying suggestive moves.



In another clip sharing her message to Ghanains she said: "I want to tell you all that I have really been touched by God Almightly and Moesha Boduong is no more the old Moesha Boduong."





In an earlier interview late last year with Deloris Frimpong Manso on the Delay Show, she disclosed that she has been receiving invitations to visit the United States of America to purposely dance at events.



She lamented the unfair treatment by a section of Ghanaians who wrongly criticized her for living her best life.



Moesha who wishes to leave Ghana said: "I know what I want to become. I really want to leave this country and really direct my brand to the US because I really get invitations to go to the US for a lot of events and I’m trying to really build my brand to be an exotic sexy dancer to make money off that.”



The actress who has been captured in several videos dancing her heart out explained that she loves dancing and sees nothing wrong with exhibiting her talent as a 'born again' Christain.



SARA