I want to build a psychiatric facility in Ghana in the future – Efia Odo reveals

Efia Odo, Ghanaian actress

Ghanaian actress, Andrea Owusu, popularly known as Efia Odo has revealed her plans to build a psychiatric facility in Ghana in the near future.

The actress who holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from Nyack College/University wants to pursue her area of speciality in the near future.



She made this known on Twitter when she was reacting to a fan who suggested that, she could make a better news reporter for any of the media houses in Ghana owing to her command over the English language. The fan specifically mentioned GhOne Television as a perfect destination for the controversial actress.



The “heels and sneakers” actress however revealed that she doesn’t have any background in journalism and so does not see herself succeeding in the media landscape.



She offered to concentrate on where her strength lies instead of diverting to a new field where she has no strong footing. She revealed that, she will pursue her psychology where she hopes to build a psychiatric facility to help people.

She wrote: “I’m not qualified to be a news reporter. I didn’t study Anything pertaining to journalism. I’ll just stick to what I know. I wanna build a psychiatric homeless facility in the future so….”





I’m not qualified to be a news reporter. I didn’t study Anything pertaining to journalism. I’ll just stick to what I know. I wanna build a psychiatric homeless facility in the future so.... https://t.co/bpuZKBw03e — efiaodo (@efiaodo1) August 5, 2020

Ghana has not paid much attention to mental health and this is evident in the few number of psychiatric hospitals and mental rehabilitation centers in the country.