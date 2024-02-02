I want to collaborate with Stonebwoy – Rick Ross

Rick Ross aims to do a new project with a number of African artistes

In a recent Instagram story, American rapper and business magnate, Rick Ross, has expressed his interest in venturing into the African music industry and named Stonebwoy as a potential collaborator.

Ross, known for his rap prowess, also mentioned Nigerian artist Yemi Alade and Tanzanian star Diamond Platnumz as potential partners for his upcoming project.



"We want to do a project in Africa with African artistes and not just African artistes, we want to incorporate artistes from Stonebwoy..." Ross stated as he listed African stars.



Stonebwoy, renowned for his distinctive Afrobeat and reggae-infused style, emerges as a prime candidate for collaboration, adding to his international acclaim.



Ross also conveyed his enthusiasm for working with African artists and showcased the diverse talents present on the continent.



Stonebwoy, whose real name is Livingstone Etse Satekla, has previously collaborated with artists from various parts of the world, establishing himself as a prominent figure in the global music landscape.



The prospect of a collaboration between Rick Ross and Stonebwoy has ignited excitement among fans and the music community, underscoring the rising wave of afrobeat and its impact being pioneered by African artistes.

