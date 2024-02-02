I want to do a show at a club - Brother Sammy

Gospel musician, Brother Sammy

Ghanaian gospel musician, Brother Sammy, has disclosed his intention to organise a show in a club with the aim of winning souls for Christ.

In an interview on Joy Prime’s Fresh Juice show on January 31, the gospel artiste said that even though he personally doesn’t go clubbing, it is a fertile venue for soul-winning.



“I don’t go to the club, but there is nothing wrong with going there. I am planning to do a show at the club someday. I have been dreaming of going there; I always say it when I go to interviews,” he said.



Brother Sammy further dismissed allegations that he was controversial; according to him, he has no intention of trending but rather just says the truth.



“I am not controversial; I always say the truth. I don’t say things to trend,” he said.



Brother Sammy, real name Samuel Opoku is a Kumasi-based gospel artiste known for songs including “Yesu” and “More Blessings.”

He is also known for making controversial statements on marriage, spirituality, and other artistes.



ID/NOQ



