I want to explore politics - Michy

Ghanaian muscian, Michy

Michy, also known as Diamond Michelle Gbagonah in Ghana's music and influencer scene, has expressed her interest in entering politics.

During an interview with Kwame Dadzie, she talked about her reasons for considering a political career.



The 'Hustle' singer explained that her current pursuit of legal education is tied to her future political goals and her desire to serve the public.



"I have plans for the future, and that's why I'm in school now. I don't see myself doing music forever; I want to explore politics, maybe in my 40s or 50s," she mentioned.



Michy emphasised the importance of politics in Ghana and how it can create positive change.



"Being involved in politics is one of the best opportunities in Ghana right now," she stated.

She recognised that political involvement could provide both a higher social status and a chance to make a meaningful impact on society.



As part of her political aspirations, the 29-year-old expressed a preference for parliamentary engagement when the time is appropriate. She sees this as a way to contribute to policy-making and address societal issues.



