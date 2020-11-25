I want to feature Shatta Wale – Patience Nyarko

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale an Gospel artiste, Patience Nyarko

Multiple award-winning gospel artiste, Patience Nyarko, has revealed her intention of recording a song with dancehall star, Shatta Wale.

While speaking in an interview on TV Africa sighted by Zionfelix.net, the gospel star indicated that she yearned to tap into Shatta Wale’s greatness.



She indicated that she wanted to learn from the 'Ayoo' hitmaker adding that she wishes to know how he writes his songs.



Patience Nyarko confessed that she was marvelled at the fact that Shatta Wale had massive love in Ghana and also had the support of all the youth.



According to her, if Shatta Wale was controlling the masses with his songs, the gospel artistes could also do the same.

Patience Nyarko buttressed her point with the portion of the Bible that admonished people to go to the ant and learn from its ways.



Watch the video below:



