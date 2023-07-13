I want to feature Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale on one of my songs - Sonnie Badu

Sonnie Badu, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale

Ghanaian gospel singer, Sonnie Badu, has expressed his keen interest in featuring dancehall artistes Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale on one of his songs.

According to him, he is driven by the belief that their collaboration would create a significant impact on society, highlighting his long-standing relationship with Stonebwoy and his admiration for the musical prowess of both artistes.



Speaking in an interview with Neat FM on July 12, 2023, Sonnie Badu stated "I really want to feature Stonebwoy on one of my songs. It is a beautiful thing to do...for me, I will deal with it. Even Shatta Wale, I will add him, and you will be amazed at the impact we will make.”



He added: "I have known Stonebwoy for close to eight to nine years. I am very close to him. When Stonebwoy started his musical career, I was one of the few people he came to see and I listened to his song. I have been with him for a very long time, and I feel like featuring him on my song. I just have to speak to his record label and all of that."



He argued that he acknowledges the differences in musical styles and also believes that combining gospel and dancehall elements in a song can generate a remarkable impact on society.







