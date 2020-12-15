I want young artistes in Takoradi to shine - Trigmatic

Ghanaian rapper and songwriter, Trigmatic

Ghanaian rapper and songwriter, Enoch Nana Yaw Oduro-Agyei popularly known in the music industry as Trigmatic has revealed how bad he wants to give young upcoming artistes in the country especially, those based in Takoradi the platform to showcase their talent.

The rapper who has been in Takoradi for some months now working on his farming business disclosed that, “Takoradi was one of the places that really embraced me when I started my music career in 2010. So in a way of giving back to them, I’ll like to help push the career of the upcoming artistes here”.



The rapper made this known in an interview with McCall Mensah on Y 107.9FM’s Y Entertainment Podium.



He went further to say that some young artistes in the country complain about being ignored by industry giants but that is not the case. “The young ones say we pay no attention to them but that is not the case and that is the notion I want to clear”.

Trig believes “I can only do this by giving them the platform to show Ghana and the rest of the world what they really have to offer”.



Putting his money where his mouth is, Trigmatic has taken the step and featured some Takoradi based young artistes like Township, Ayesem and some others on his newly released E.P “PIPEANO”.