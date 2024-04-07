‘I wanted bigger and curvier butt’ – Salma Mumin on why she underwent plastic surgery

Ghanaian actress, Salma Mumin, has disclosed why she underwent a Brazilian Butt Lift procedure, popularly known as BBL.

According to her, the shape of her natural butt was not appealing, a situation that compelled her to undergo this particular surgery to acquire a bigger and curvier one.



In an interview with Delay monitored by GhanaWeb, Salma said although she was initially nervous about the procedure, it turned out successful and devoid of pain.



“Upon my checks, I realized that there was an option like that, so I did not really mind, and I went to do it [plastic surgery]. I did not like the way my buttocks looked, so I wanted them to be bigger and curvier. I was nervous because, just like any other surgery, it was risky. You hardly feel a pain; you sleep, and by the time you wake up it is done,” she said.



The actress also indicated that she has since been pleased with the surgery despite harsh public criticisms.



“I have been happy since I woke up from my surgery bed, I have never regretted doing it,” she retorted.



About the BBL procedure

The Brazilian butt lift is a plastic surgery procedure that increases the size of one's buttocks. It seeks to create a more voluptuous and curvaceous appearance of the butt.



It can also be described as a fat transfer procedure that augments the size and shape of the buttocks without implants.



Excess fat is removed from the hips, abdomen, lower back, or thighs with liposuction, and a portion of this fat is then strategically injected into the buttocks.



Watch the video below







SB/EB