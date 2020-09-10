Entertainment

I wanted to be a lawyer – Tic

Hiplife musician Tic

Hiplife musician, Nana Kwaku Okyere Duah, popularly known as Tic has revealed that, as a boy, his ambition was to become a lawyer and not a musician.

According to him, he discovered his musical talent after he entered the second cycle school at Labone SHS in the Greater Accra Region.



“I was trying to become a lawyer so I wanted to do General Arts”, Tic revealed in an interview with Mona Gucci on Kantanka TV.



According to him, though he could not study law at his youthful age, he still has the ambition to become a lawyer.

“I always got plans to further the law just that I am not activated yet, but you know life you can switch at any time and I’m still thinking there is a possibility so that may happen” he said adding that, for now, he is a full-time musician and also a businessman but would want to go into law at some point in his life.



Tic is one of the greatest Hiplife musicians who has been relevant for more than a decade from 1995 till date with a unique style of rap.

