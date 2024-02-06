I wanted to commit suicide – Cee of Mentor narrates how life struggles affected her life

Gospel musician, Cee opens up about her life struggles

Gospel musician, Cynthia Appiah-Kubi popularly known as Cee, has opened up about the struggles she went through in life before God changed her story to become who she is today.

In narrating her story, Cee indicated that she was struggling to make ends meet when she was a child which forced her to sell some food items to raise money for her upkeep and survive in those moments.



“When I went to mentor I went with Ghana Must Go bag. I had nothing on me. I sold pork meat and ice cream. If I don’t sell that day we won’t eat. So I was doing that anytime I closed from school and I had to come back home early and prepare food,” she said in a video shared by Mari.Gyata on their Instagram page and sighted by GhanaWeb.



Cee, who became famous through the TV3 Mentor reality show, further disclosed that had it not been for God’s grace, she could have been killed by poverty because things were tough for her.



Cee also recounted how her cousins and other people used to mock her about her looks which made her want to commit suicide to put an end to the ordeal.



“That’s the reason why I don’t want to allow any of my children to stay in Africa. Poverty is a disease. If God doesn’t intervene, it can kill you. Sometimes I have to go to houses to throw trash away and wash people’s bowls to be able to get food to eat.

“There was a man who told me I was very ugly and that day I was hurt and I cried. Even my cousins would tell me I was ugly that’s why men didn’t like me, I wanted to commit suicide. I never knew I could become like this, God had a purpose for my life,” she recounted.



Cee is a gospel musician who gained popularity in Ghana through her exploits in the TV3 Mentor reality show.



Watch the video below.





