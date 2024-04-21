I wanted to commit suicide after my first marriage collapsed - Iona’s husband

Pastor Okrah with Iona Reine

Pastor Okrah, the husband of Ghanaian musician, Iona Reine, has shared the challenges he went through as a minister of God after his first marriage collapsed.

In narrating his ordeal, he noted that when his ministry began to thrive, that was the moment he had issues with his first wife that resulted in a divorce.



He stated that during that moment, he got depressed and even had the thought of taking his life to put an end to the disgrace and woes he had brought upon himself.



Speaking in an interview with Zionfelix and monitored by GhanaWeb, Pastor Okrah indicated that he had to quit working as a minister for almost a year to avoid criticism from the public after his marriage collapsed.



“After I divorced, it was not easy. I was depressed, had suicidal thoughts, and all that. No man of God who is a public figure wants this to happen, especially when people will speak ill of you. During that period, I stopped working and handed over my church to my junior pastors.



“I went on a break for about a year, and it really affected me. At that time, my church had entered its fourth year, and it was developing. Considering where the church got to and how I got divorced, it did not help at all,” he recounted.

Pastor Okrah is now married to Iona Reine.



