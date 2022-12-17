I wanted to pursue journalism aside music – Kwesi Arthur

Rapper Kwesi Arthur

Ghanaian Rapper and Afro-pop musician, Emmanuel Kwesi Danso Arthur Junior, popularly known as Kwesi Arthur, has revealed that he had the interest to pursue journalism during his days at Tema Senior High.

The “Grind Day” hitmaker in an interview on e.tv Ghana’s eRequest with host, Abigail Appiah, stated that he wanted to enroll in the University of Ghana but could not access his WASSCE results on account of the arrears he owed to the earlier mentioned secondary school.



“I wanted to register for the University of Ghana when I completed in 2012; I could not get into the university because my school fees were not paid so my results were blocked” he elaborated.



He later mentioned that in 2014, a friend of his got access to his results for him and remains clueless of how his friend did it even till this day.



“I realized I was good at music; I could rap at a very early stage in my life,” the young artiste revealed as he disclosed how long he has pursued music.

After seeing his WASSCE results, he desired to enroll in the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) and disclosed how he wished he could be a journalist and also have a thriving music career alongside. Unfortunately, the BET Awards Viewer’s Choice Best International Act 2018 nominee made it known that he could not pursue his dream of journalism because he could not pay the fees to get enrolled into GIJ.



“I was interested in Journalism; I applied for GIJ but I backed out because I could not pay the fees so I decided to focus on music,” he reiterated.



“Human beings make plans and God laughs,” words of the globally known rapper as an indication of his unawareness back then of how things would work out and how music would bring him to stardom.