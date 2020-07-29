Entertainment

I was 14 when you released 'No More Kpayor' - Pappy Kojo ridicules Asem

Rapper Pappy Kojo has apologized to rapper Asem saying that the rapper released his hit song 'no more kpayor' long before he became an adult.

According to Pappy Kojo, Asem's song titled ''No More Kpayo'' is 38 years older than him and for that he owes the rapper some apologies.



He tweeted; ''I want to apologize to Asem, I'm only 24 years when no more Kpayo came out I was only 14 my apologies.''



It is however not known what informed Pappy Kojo's tweet but some music fans believe the tweet is to make mockery of Asem because he has currently and constantly been throwing jabs at rapper Sarkodie, claiming Sarkodie is a quack rapper.

I want to apologize to Asem , I’m only 24 years when no more kpayo came out I was only 14 my apologies ???????? — PAPPYKOJO (@PAPPYKOJO) July 26, 2020

