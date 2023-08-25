'I was 5 when P-Square released 'Bizzy Body' – Paul Okoye’s girlfriend Ivy Ifeoma replies curious follower

Ivy Ifeoma

Ivy Ifeoma, an Instagram influencer, and singer Paul Okoye's lover, has shared her age since the release of P-Square's 'Bizzy Body' song.

The digital influencer who is well-known for her entertaining material on Tiktok shared a video of herself swaying and dancing to the sounds of the well-known P-Square song, "Bizzy Body."



Ivy danced to the pace of the music while wearing a black leather skirt, a white crop top, and chic Y2K (Year 2000) spectacles.



One curious fan couldn't help but inquire about Ivy's age at the time "Bizzy Body" was released as the comments came in.

Ivy responded simply, saying she was only five years old when the number-one song debuted.



Many people have reacted differently to her revelation, with the majority opining that she is too young for Paul Okoye because he was already well into his 20s when he published the song.