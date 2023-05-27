I was a broke woman; I was poor – Delay shares a story of how she started her journey in life

Ghanaian entrepreneur, Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay)

Ghanaian television host cum entrepreneur, Deloris Frimpong Manso popularly known as Delay has disclosed how poor and ‘broke, she was when she started her journey in life.

According to Delay, her story is synonymous with the popular saying, ‘from grass to grace’ and from ‘zero to hero’ because she began with nothing in life.



“My story is a typical grass to grace and from poverty to financial independence or success. Typically, mine is just from zero to hero, a nobody to somebody,” she stated.



A video which was cited by GhanaWeb on Instagram and posted by Thosecalledcelebss saw Delay sharing her story at an event held at ICGC Open Heavens Temple, East Legon.



She further explained that when she started living an independent life, she used to stay or share rooms with friends and there were times when she was not sure she was going to have something to feed on when a new day begins.



Also, one thing that kept her going and has made her who she is now is the poverty she experienced some time ago.

She said: “When I started taking this journey, there was something that was my motivation and my motivation was poverty. I was a broke woman, I was poor. I am talking about there were days when I didn’t know where the next meal was going to come from. I used to live with friends.



Delay has now become a household name in Ghana and she owns the Delay range of products including ‘Delay mackerel’, ‘Delay Sardine’, and ‘Delay Spaghetti’ which she can boost of acquiring through hard work and perseverance.



