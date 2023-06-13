'I was a fool and senseless person when i was a landguard' – Abass Sariki

Abass Sariki

Source: SammyKay Media

Ghana’s Youth President and Real Estate Developer, Abass Sariki has given a description of his past life. According to him, he can describe himself as a “fool” and “senseless person” during the time he was a land guard.

In an interview with Sammy Kay on Go online show, Abass said that when he reflects on his past, he gives thanks to God.



He explains that, if God was not on his side, he would have been dead during the time he was a land guard. He urged those in the act to desist from causing problems.



Abass Sariki giving advice to land guards said it is better to leave a risky job than to die foolishly hence, the need for all land guards to find themselves a sustainable job just like he is doing now.

He revealed that his biggest regret as a land guard was his inability to help people, and also accomplish all the good things he intended to do for people he loved.



That notwithstanding, he admitted every job comes with its own challenges. Therefore it is understandable for people to have issues with him, especially with the kind of job he used to do.