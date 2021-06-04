I was a womanizer – Roro makes revelations

Before becoming a born-again Christian, Buddy Roro was a womanizer who could satisfy his sexual desires within the snap of a finger.

Today, he sees a number of young men engage in the act and feels sorry for them. Although he was proud of his ability to have sex with multiple women back then, the feeling today, is nothing short of regret.



Roro in an interview on ‘Restoration With Stacy’ blamed the incident on his rise to fame and the money he amassed for being a young talented music producer and sound engineer.



“As a young guy, when fame comes, you start getting money and go astray. We were brought up in a Christian home but I started seeing money very early. I just went astray,” he told host Stacy.



“I wasn’t drinking, I wasn’t smoking. But if you neither drink nor smoke, there’s the third act – womanizing – and sometimes we don’t chase the ladies; they rather chase us and that would make you think you’re there.”



“Today, when I see people brag about being stars, I laugh. All these are vanity. When you don’t have God, you can just die at any time.”

Based on how he lived his life back in the day, Roro said he was afraid to die hence, prayed to God for forgiveness whenever he was about to retire to bed.



“I’d pray to God that whatever sin that I’ve committed, he should forgive me. In case I don’t wake up, He should just take my soul. But I had just given birth so whenever I see my daughter, I give myself hope that I have to live for her,” he noted.



The renowned music producer also revealed that he escaped death on several occasions. Aside from being involved in road accidents, he had a cardiac arrest during a stage performance in Kumasi in 2017.



"I've been through a lot of things that I should have just changed my mind about this world but I wasn't listening to God," he mentioned, adding that he accepted Christ after his brother Morris Babyface introduced him to his pastor.



