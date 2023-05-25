I was advised to boycott VGMA – King Promise

King Promise, King Promise

Ghanaian musician, King Promise, has revealed he was advised to boycott the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

According to him, many people gave him this advice after he couldn’t win an award despite having multiple nominations.



However, the ‘Tokyo’ singer performed at subsequent editions of the award scheme.



“It’s not the people because when I drop the music it goes crazy so I mean I know the fans do support me, Even with the VGMAs there were times where I had advice from people who were like ‘cancel them, don’t go again’. People say a lot of stuff it’s up to you to make what you think of it.

“I always went still and performed, even when I didn’t win, I go the next year to perform, It’s about the fans for me,” Promise told Berla Mundi on TV3.



He stressed his readiness to serve his fans: “Awards or not I was born to do this, I make this music from a special place and it’s not because of awards yeah so for that fact when we get an award, we drop bangers, when we don’t get we still drop bangers, we just keep going,” he said.



King Promise won Best Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste and Album of the Year at the VGMA 2023.