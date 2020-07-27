Entertainment

I was booked for 53 shows but they've all been postponed - Wiyaala

Ghanaian female musician, Wiyaala has established that due to the coronavirus restrictions, she is compelled to postpone a whooping number of 53 international shows.

Counting her losses, the “Rock my body” crooner expressed her disappointment of been unable to perform at those shows, particularly the one scheduled for United States.



This according to her, was supposed to be her first show on an American stage had it not been for the coronavirus pandemic.



“I won’t be performing about 53 songs this year from different countries. Germany, France and so on. I was supposed to perform in America for the first time on a big stage but because of COVID-19, all my shows have been moved to next year, 2021. They haven’t been cancelled and are still lined up the same. A few will have to re-adjust,” she exclusively told GhanaWeb.



She, however, expressed her deepest apologies to her fans who have bought tickets just to catch a glimpse of her on stage.

“People were eager to see me. They bought tickets just to see the lioness of Africa. They see me all the time on social media but hasn’t seen me in real life. I’m really sorry this can’t happen this year,” she stated.



Watch the video below





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.