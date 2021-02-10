I was born a Jehovah Witness but I stopped – Kwame A Plus explains

Kwame Asare-Obeng alias A Plus

Ghanaian singer and political activist Kwame Asare Obeng popularly known as Kwame A-Plus has some made revelations about his religious life.

The hiplife rapper revealed that he was born into the Jehovah Witness fellowship but he has stopped going to the church.



Speaking to Ghanaian blogger Zion Felix on the 'Uncut' show, A Plus explained why he stopped being a Jehovah Witness.



Responding to why he is active in politics which is against the doctrines of his church, the musician and entertainment pundit revealed that members of the Jehova Witness Church don’t vote but they benefit from government interventions that’s why he stopped.

When asked about his political future, A Plus said maybe by 2024, he might become a pastor because no one knows tomorrow.



Watch the full interview below:



