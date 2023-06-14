0
I was disappointed in myself for fighting Chioma sometime ago - Davido

Davido And Chioma9.png Davido and his wife, Chioma Rowland

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has acknowledged that he was disappointed in himself for getting into a fight with his wife, Chioma.

In a recent episode of the ABTalks podcast, the Singer admitted that it was that moment he felt the most disappointed in himself since he knew he could have done better.

According to Davido, Chioma is an amazing person and didn't deserve that from him.

However, Davido, added that he was able to fix every rift they had and they are fine now.

“When was David most disappointed in David?”

Davido responded: “Probably, when me and my wife [Chioma] first had like a little rift. I thought I could have done better because she is an amazing person.

“I think that was the only time I messed up. But I have fixed it [laughs].”

