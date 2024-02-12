I was heartbroken - Diana Hamilton recounts how she handled Black Stars AFCON fiasco

Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Hamilton has recounted her experiences on how she handled the abysmal performance of the Black Stars during the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

According to her, she does not have the heart to follow football, so she decided to do something else while the Black Stars were playing their final AFCON game against Mozambique.



She indicated that while she was packing her things, she decided to stop and go and watch the game after she was told the team was leading by two goals to nil and was on the verge of qualification.



Diana Hamilton noted that she was traumatized and heartbroken after the Black Stars of Ghana conceded two late goals that led to their elimination from the tournament.



"I don’t have a heart for watching football so I only watch the Black Stars game. I was in the kitchen when I heard the team had scored. I would come and watch and leave.



"So, while I was packing my things, I heard they had scored twice so I went to sit down to watch the game. Shortly afterwards Mozambique equalized and my heart was broken,” she said while speaking on the United Showbiz programme hosted by MzGee and monitored by GhanaWeb.



The Black Stars of Ghana failed to qualify from the group stage of the AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast after finishing third in Group C with two points.

The GFA announced on its official website that Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties as the head coach of the Black Stars, adding that the entire technical team has been dissolved as well.



The abysmal performance of the team has filled Ghanaians with anger and fury following the disappointment.



At the end of the tournament, Ivory Coast defeated Nigeria to win their third AFCON in history.



