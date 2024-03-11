I was homeless, sometimes I had to steal food - Sonnie Badu on how he survived in London

Gospel artiste, Sonnie Badu

Renowned Ghanaian gospel musician, Sonnie Badu, has recounted the struggles he went through when he went to the United Kingdom (UK) for the first time.

According to his narration, he had no place to lay his head from the initial stages. He said the situation compelled him to sleep in a vehicle for a while as he was striving to make ends meet.



Aside from that, the 'Let it Rain' hitmaker said he was unable to raise money for his feeding expenses. He added he was forced to steal food items from people’s fridges to avoid dying from hunger.



Sonnie Badu stated that the situation did not sit well with him which made him question God’s existence in his life and asked him to overturn his predicament.



“I have struggled in life, I was homeless in London so I had to sleep in a car for a while. Sometimes I had to walk in the cold for five hours at night. At some point I would wait for the people to leave then I would steal some food items from their fridge. I questioned God over my predicament and asked him to bless him to sing.

"I used to minister to pastors and they will use you without giving anything. I was struggling to feed myself, it was not easy at all,” he said in a video shared by an Instagram account with the name ‘Thosecalledcelebss’ and sighted by GhanaWeb.



