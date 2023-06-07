I was in my period when I lasted for 100 hours cooking - Hilda Baci discloses

Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci

Nigerian chef Hilda Effiong Bassey, widely known as Hilda Baci, has disclosed that she was in her period when she was challenged to achieve a cooking feat that lasted for 100 hours.

In a 3Xtra.tv report, Baci aimed to set a new Guinness World Record by showcasing the richness of Nigerian cuisine through over 55 recipes and more than 100 meals; however, her ambitious pursuit coincided with her menstrual cycle, presenting additional challenges in the form of cramps and discomfort.



To maintain personal hygiene, Baci stated that she took showers during her breaks, further reducing the time available for rest, and explained that being on her period made the endeavor even more demanding and complicated.



“I was on my period the entire time, and I think that sort of made it extra hard. What that meant was it took away from the time I had to rest,” she said.



Despite enduring intense cramps, Baci claims her determination and willpower propelled her forward.



Each hour of cooking allowed her only five minutes of rest, which meant she had to manage her time meticulously.

“Now I was trying to wrap up because I get 5 minutes after completing every hour, so if I stand for 12 hours, I get one hour to rest, and I still have to do all my medical checks. Because I was on my period, I had to take my shower every break I had, even if I had 30 minutes I had to take a shower that time because I needed to change,” she explained.



She added that her condition worried her father, who knew how debilitating her menstrual cramps could be; nevertheless, she persevered, seeing it as an opportunity to prove her ability to overcome any challenge.



“My dad was worried because I have horrible cramps so just pushing through that I was like if I’ve conquered this I can conquer anything,” she added.



Baci's nonstop cooking marathon commenced on Thursday, May 11, 2023, and continued tirelessly until Monday, May 15, 2023, captivating spectators with her culinary skills and unwavering determination.



While official verification by the Guinness World Records committee is pending, Baci's exceptional achievement has already elevated her to international stardom.

The previous record, set in 2019 by Indian chef Lata Tondon, involved cooking continuously for an impressive 87 hours and 45 minutes. Tondon took to social media to express her support for Baci during her record-breaking attempt, fostering a sense of camaraderie among culinary enthusiasts worldwide.



Throughout the 100-hour cooking spree in Lagos, Baci's spirits remained high, evident in her energetic dancing and enthusiastic interaction with the crowds of fans who rallied to support her.



Her unwavering commitment to promoting Nigerian cuisine and her passion for sharing its flavors with the world have made her an inspiration to many.



