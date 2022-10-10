I was locked in the toilet for 2 hours - Celestine Donkor details compound house experience

Celestine Donkor

Source: Gloria Akpene Nyarku

Award-winning gospel musician, Celestine Donkor revealed she was locked in a toilet for two hours by a neighbour.

Celestine, who grew up with 12 other tenants on the same compound in Abeka, while living with her parents and 14 siblings in a chamber and hall detailing her compound house experience on the ‘Grass to Grace’ edition of ‘Just Being Us’ with MzGee on Akwaaba Magic said she almost fainted after a neighbour locked her up in shared compound toilet on a hot afternoon for hours.



"There were very mean adults in that compound house, I remember, one parent, the father of one of the tenants locking me in the toilet because you know we have to have our turn, the person said I had stayed there for too long and it not like today's toilet," the Agbebolo singer disclosed.



"The guy locked me in there one hot afternoon and someone else came two hours later to open the door. When I came out I was almost fainting, I was sweating,” Celestine Donkor noted.

According to the mother of 3 girls, the experience influenced her decision to never raise her children in a compound house.



"I want to protect my kids from wicked people like that, so the environment is very important to me. It was one of the things I looked out for when I decided to marry. I didn't want a compound house, because it was one of the requirements. I wanted my kids to grow and be nurtured in love," she added.