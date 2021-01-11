I was more concerned about erection when I was involved in gory accident – Ogidi Brown

His sexual potency was of utmost concern to him which was why he hurriedly asked a doctor who was attending to him after gaining consciousness whether or not he will have the ability to achieve an erection.

Ogidi Brown, now an artiste manager and a record label boss, was involved in a ghastly accident in Italy some years ago and subsequently went into a coma for two weeks. His condition was serious to the extent that his hands and legs were dysfunctional and numbed. But after assurances from health professionals that there would be an improvement in his health condition, the next thing on his mind was his chances of getting an erection since he had been bedridden.



“Interestingly, while I was on admission and receiving treatment, I once asked the doctor if I’ll still be potent,” he said amid laughter. “I knew I was seriously injured but I was interested in that. She told me to relax with an assurance that I’ll be fine.”



The OGB Music boss made this revelation in an interview with Delay on the Delay Show.



Asked if he is potent, Ogidi Brown did not give a definite answer but repeated what the doctor told him. “Everything will be fine,” he said.



Narrating how the accident happened in local dialect Twi, Ogidi Brown said he, together with his colleagues, had left their individual homes to meet an Elder of the Church of Pentecost who was returning from the UK.

“I was in the company of two guys who had been sent on that mission. I wasn’t assigned to; I told them to give me a lift to the church because they’ll go through Modena to Bologna to pick the Elder. I like to dance. I danced in church. When we got to Modena, I checked the time and noticed it was too late to join the dancers so I told them I’ll go with them to the airport to meet the Elder and that was the beginning of my sad story,” he recounted.



“When we got there, the guy we met checked his time and said the Elder wasn’t in yet but that was untrue. He said the Elder would arrive in an hour. So when he gave that information, we decided to go to town because we couldn’t sit aloof for one hour.”



He continued: “So we drove off. I was seated at the back. When we got to Casa Franco, we had an accident. A lady who was on phone rammed our car. Her car was completely mangled.”



According to Ogidi Brown, he went into a coma afterward. He told host Delay he regained consciousness only to realise he was at a hospital.



“I was told I had been in a coma for two weeks,” he said. “The driver of our vehicle, I gathered, was also in a bad condition. His legs were fractured. Later they gave him crutches. I believe he can now walk. The other person who sat on the front seat sustained no injury. The lady who rammed our car was amputated.”

He mentioned that his girlfriend at the time could not stand the situation as she exited the relationship. He will, however, not blame her because of how serious his condition was. Ogidi Brown says he has found someone and hopes to marry her.



Watch the full interview below.





