I was never involved in a car accident; I'm not dying anytime soon - Nana Agradaa

Evangelist Mama Pat, better known as Nana Agradaa, has shot down claims of being involved in a road accident on February 9, 2023.

On Thursday, videos of Nana Agradaa at an accident scene circulated on social media with reports of her being involved in a crash, but according to her, the news was fake.



On her account, she witnessed the accident and stopped her vehicle to offer assistance to the victims, but to her surprise, someone recorded her and shared the video on social media with a different narrative.



"I haven't been involved in an accident; it was a piece of fake news. I was traveling and came across the accident, so I stopped to help while others were taking videos with their phones. They didn't want to come down and offer help to the victims," she explained in the video sighted by GhanaWeb.



Nana Agradaa hammered that she wasn't going to die anything soon and descended on blogs that publicized news of her accident.



"I decided to park my car and go help them but someone sitting in a public bus brought out his phone to capture me at the scene. The news was carried out by some stupid bloggers...fools, I am not dying anytime soon," she announced.





OPD/BOG