I was never poisoned - Evangelist Mama Pat after release from jail

Agradaaa Fetish priestess turned Evangelist, Mama Patricia

Mon, 28 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fetish priestess turned evangelist, Patricia Asiedu, popularly known as Evangelist Mama Pat, has praised God for keeping her safe when she was jailed over allegations of a money doubling scheme.

During ministration, the Heavenway Champions International Ministry leader disclosed that she owed God because there had been no attempt on her life.

“Forty days in cells, and nothing happened to me, so I thank God. I was behind bars, but I was never poisoned, nor was there any attempt on my life; for these, I praise you,” she said.

On November 24, 2022, Agradaa made her first public post on Instagram after her arrest and the temporary closing of her church.

The arrest followed some accusations by some members who claimed she had defrauded them in yet another money-doubling scandal in October this year.

Breaking her silence, she called on 'die-hard' members of her church to converge at the Heaven Way Champion International Ministry at Weija in Accra on Sunday.

"Thank you all for love and support and prayers. God bless you. God is God all the time will be live on Sunday at church let's meet," she declared in her Instagram post.





