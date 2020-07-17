Entertainment

I was poisoned while on mentor - Andy

Andy was the first runner-up of TV3's Mentor

The first runner-up of the maiden edition of TV3’s music reality show ‘Mentor’, Odarky Andy, has alleged he was poisoned during his days in the ‘Mentor’ house.

He told Emelia Brobbey on her Okukuseku Talk Show that he was poisoned three times but he was asked to keep quiet about it.



He didn’t know who was behind it, but he believes he was poisoned because they saw him as a threat in the ‘Mentor’ house.



“I’ve been poisoned three times. I was poisoned during the Mentor times. I was made aware after diagnosis at the hospital. Mentor’s experience was not about regular food poisoning. It was actually a substance someone had put either into my food or water in an attempt to kill me,” he alleged.

“There’s always that tension in competitions and others see you as a threat so the best way is to get you out so there’s no competition,” he continued.



“I was admitted for three days at Holy Trinity Hospital (who were sponsors of the show) and that’s where someone hinted me of the reason I had been admitted. The individual, however, asked that I do not talk about it since that would have been the end of the show so I also had to keep mute on it,” he added.



According to Andy, he eventually became cautious of activities in the house and started to prepare his own meals.

