I was ready to do music and die – Black Sherif on winning AOTY

Sun, 7 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Newly adjudged Artiste of the Year for the 24th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Black Sherif, has shared the extent to which he was willing to perfect his art and become the best version of himself in his music career.

According to him, music was the only thing he knew how to do after high school.

He explained that winning the award just after four years of coming to Accra shows that hard work and determination pay.

Black Sherif said his win is proof that all things are possible.

He tells the story of how he has strived to become a better version through training and hustle.

“I had downtimes, I had low times. All the times that I experienced, I bounced back and I focused on myself because I matter in my life. In my life, I’m the main actor in my life. I actually try to work on myself, to make myself better, and what I’m about, work on my art because after high school, that was the only thing I knew how to do. I wasn’t ready to do anything, just music. I was ready to do this and die. If nobody listened, I die [and] go, I tried.”

On what’s next for the 21-year-old, he posited that he had not yet started.

Black Sherrif has become the youngest artiste to ever win the Artiste of the Year Award after the likes of Kuami Eugene, Okyeame Kwame, and Ebony Reigns of blessed memory.





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
